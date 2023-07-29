A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Saturday Morning

A tornado warning is in effect for Richland, Ashland, Holmes and Wayne counties until 6 AM.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Power of 5 viewing area including Cleveland, Akron, Wooster, Sandusky, Ashland, Mentor and Ashtabula Counties, and Lake Erie. The watch is in effect until 11 a.m. EDT Saturday.

An area of storms is moving into Ohio from Indiana with a history of producing severe wind gusts. It is expected to remain well-organized as it continues to move east. It will pose a threat of damaging wind gusts over 70 mph, isolated large hail, and lightning. While the threat is low, severe thunderstorms can and do produce tornadoes.

A flood watch also remains in effect until 8 am Saturday morning. You can find more information regarding the flooding potential here.

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A warning will be issued when severe weather is imminent or occurring. Be sure to have a way to get warnings this morning.

