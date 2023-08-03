Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Air Quality Advisory Alert issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

Akron air quality
News 5
Low visibility in Akron due to smoke from the wildfires in Canada.
Akron air quality
Posted at 4:15 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 16:15:12-04

An Air Quality Advisory Alert has been issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for multiple counties across Northeast Ohio.

Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties will all be under this warning until Friday.

Those who are in sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, are advised to limit outdoor activity.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018