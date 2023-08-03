Air Quality Advisory Alert issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

An Air Quality Advisory Alert has been issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for multiple counties across Northeast Ohio.

Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties will all be under this warning until Friday.

Those who are in sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, are advised to limit outdoor activity.

