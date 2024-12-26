Air Quality Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties through Thursday night

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio Counties.

The following counties will be under this advisory through Thursday night:



Ashtabula County

Cuyahoga County

Geauga County

Lake County

Lorain County

Medina County

Portage County

Summit County

NOACA said the air quality levels in the affected counties are unhealthy for sensitive groups such as small children, the elderly and individuals with breathing issues. Here's how to stay healthy during the alert:

Drive less by walking, using public transit or working from home if possible.

Don't idle your vehicle - turn off your engine.

Refill your gas tank after sunset.

Monitor your outdoor activity.

You can check the air quality where you live by clicking HERE.

