Air Quality Alert issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

Alexander Farmer
Air Quality Alert
Posted at 4:35 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 16:35:58-04

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

The air quality levels have been deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, NOACA said.

The alert is in effect until midnight on Thursday.

It's recommended that if you're in a stopped vehicle you turn off the engine and don't idle. If you're getting gas, refill your tank after dark, and wait to mow the lawn.

