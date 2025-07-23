An air quality alert is in effect for Wednesday

If you have breathing problems, be sure to take it easy on Wednesday and limit outdoor time. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.



An Air Quality Advisory has been issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit Counties for ground-level ozone.

An Air Quality Advisory for ozone has also been issued by The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments in partnership with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The advisories are in effect from midnight tonight to midnight Thursday.

This advisory is not due to wildfire smoke but for ground-level ozone. This happens a few times every summer, particularly on hot and humid days with light winds. Ground-level ozone forms when pollutants react in the presence of sunlight and is more common in more populated and urban counties where there are more people, traffic and industry, and pollution.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups during this period. If you are in the sensitive groups category of children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties, please monitor your outdoor activity and check air quality readings at airnow.gov.

To help our region reduce air pollution:



Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips

Visit gohiocommute.com/noaca - Find a smarter way to travel!

Don`t idle - Turn off your engine

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait to mow the lawn

