Another Air Quality Advisory issued for some Northeast Ohio counties

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties, according to the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency.

The following counties will be under this advisory through Sunday:



Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Summit

NOACA issued this advisory for fine particulate matter, and air quality levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups during this period.

This comes as Canadian wildfire smoke was beginning to clear after it left Northeast Ohio covered in low-lying smoke, affecting visibility and air quality.

On Thursday, the smoke brought some of the worst air quality Northeast Ohio has seen, with the air quality index exceeding 500 across the News 5 viewing area.

RELATED: Relief in sight: Air quality set to drastically improve

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