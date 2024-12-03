Ashtabula Schools to use calamity days for remainder of week after massive snow, high school roof damage

The Ashtabula Area City School District told News 5 that it will be using calamity days for the rest of the week after five days of persistent, massive snowfall.

The district says it is making a plan for students after the roof was damaged at Lakeside High School by snowfall earlier this week.

The district hopes to resume in-person learning before Christmas.

Some areas in Ashtabula have dealt with more than five feet of snow and are expected to get more this week.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in place for Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties starting tomorrow.

As one winter event ends, another one gears up to begin

The Watch will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday.

Our Power of 5 of Meteorologists are tracking a quick-moving Clipper that will bring a widespread 1-3 inches, followed by heavy lake-effect snow.

