Ashtabula Schools to use calamity days for remainder of week after massive snow, high school roof damage

The Ashtabula Area City School District told News 5 that it will be using calamity days for the rest of the week after five days of persistent, massive snowfall.
RELATED: How much snow fell in the last 5 days?
The district says it is making a plan for students after the roof was damaged at Lakeside High School by snowfall earlier this week.
The district hopes to resume in-person learning before Christmas.
Some areas in Ashtabula have dealt with more than five feet of snow and are expected to get more this week.
A Winter Storm Watch will be in place for Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties starting tomorrow.
RELATED: As one winter event ends, another one gears up to begin
The Watch will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday.
Our Power of 5 of Meteorologists are tracking a quick-moving Clipper that will bring a widespread 1-3 inches, followed by heavy lake-effect snow.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter