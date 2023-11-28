Be prepared for white-out conditions during your morning commute Tuesday

With fall on its way out, winter-like conditions have arrived in Northeast Ohio and are bringing the first major snowfall of the season.

In Lake County, the Ohio Department of Transportation has reduced speed limits on I-90 due to the snowfall.

News 5 reporter Mike Holden reported that conditions in Ashtabula County have turned from bad to worse as the snow continues to fall there.

He has seen several plow trucks trying to keep up and multiple semi-trucks pulled over on the side of the road.

Most vehicles on the interstate have not been able to get above 35 mph, according to Holden.

West of downtown, conditions have started picking up.

No crashes have been reported on the west side as of 5:15 a.m. but traffic is moving slowly.

Give yourself plenty of time this morning.

How to drive safely in the snow from the News 5 weather team

