Communities issue parking bans after first major snowfall

WEWS
Posted at 8:07 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 08:07:30-05

Cities across Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans after the first major snowfall of the season hit Northeast Ohio early Tuesday morning.

The following communities have parking bans in place:

  • Cleveland: Parking on a street with a white or red sign is prohibited until at least 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicles may be ticketed or towed.
  • Newburgh Heights: All residents should move their vehicles from village streets until further notice.
Weather conditions worsen in Downtown Cleveland
