Communities issue parking bans after first major snowfall

Cities across Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans after the first major snowfall of the season hit Northeast Ohio early Tuesday morning.

The following communities have parking bans in place:



Cleveland: Parking on a street with a white or red sign is prohibited until at least 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicles may be ticketed or towed.

Newburgh Heights: All residents should move their vehicles from village streets until further notice.

Weather conditions worsen in Downtown Cleveland

