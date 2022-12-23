Blizzard Warning now in effect in Northeast Ohio

A Blizzard Warning is now in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Blizzard conditions are occurring now, with additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, winds gusting as high as 60 mph and dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

According to the NWS, impacts include slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute, the NWS says.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Multiple observations in northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania have reported near-zero visibilities.

Additionally, according to NWS:

The combination of falling snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will continue to create blizzard conditions through tonight.

From today through Sunday, a period of almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in the single digits. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero. Temperatures this cold for an extended period of time will impact infrastructure across the region with frozen pipes a concern.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

