Breezy winds leading to dangerous conditions on Lake Erie on Saturday

This weekend will be lovely with warm temperatures, plenty of sunshine and low humidity. However, winds will become gusty Saturday afternoon, especially near the lake. Expect north/northeasterly wind gusts of 20 to 30 MPH. Winds will be slightly less inland. Winds will decrease overnight and into Sunday.

Due to the expected gusty winds, the National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued alerts for areas near the lakeshore on Saturday.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is in effect until 10 p.m. this evening. Northeast winds 15 to 20 knots resulting in waves 3 to 5 feet in the nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Reno Beach OH to Ripley NY. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT is also in effect until 10 p.m. this evening for Ohio, Ottawa, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and

Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. There is a high risk of rip currents today because of wind and wave action. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

