Choppy Lake Erie tonight & Thursday

CLEVELAND — Heads up! It will be choppy and dangerous in and on Lake Erie Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

A small craft advisory will be in effect from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday for the nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Vermilion to Conneaut. Expect northwest winds at 15 to 20 knots and waves of 3 to 5 feet that could be hazardous to small crafts. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

Additionally, a beach hazards statement is in effect through Thursday morning for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. Strong winds and wave action will cause rip currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore, through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

