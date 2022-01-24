Clipper dropping 1-3 inches of widespread snow Monday

CLEVELAND — More snow is on its way. Widespread snow of 1 to 3 inches is expected with a clipper Monday. Today's clipper is followed by more cold. Winter cold is here and staying here all week long. The region is dipping back into the single digits at night and only teens during the day.

What to expect today

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gives an update on the timing of today's widespread snow. Watch it live in the media player below:

Clipper dropping 1-3 inches of widespread snow

The clipper is expected to arrive from 9 a.m. to noon, with heavy snow rolling in when school lets out. The heavier snow will make the evening commute difficult. The Primary Snowbelt may get in on some heavier snow this evening and overnight with lake effect.

Light snow may cause slick roads later Monday for Ashland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Summit and Portage counties.

Crunchy start to the day. Car doors frozen shut, frozen solid slushy and just overall ICE to start the day. We'll get into the mid-20s but that's with anther clipper and more snow. You're drive home from work/school will be even slower. pic.twitter.com/46ZhEumD5x — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) January 24, 2022

Another 2 - 4 inches through Tuesday where those snow bands set up.

Parking bans

Several cities including Parma, Cleveland and Wadsworth have issued parking bans until further notice. Click here for the fill list.

The next clipper

Another clipper will bring more snow Thursday into Friday.

