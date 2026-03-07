Did you hear tornado sirens in the Fairview Park area? Don't worry, it's regular testing.

Amid Saturday's stormy weather, residents in the Fairview Park area may have heard tornado sirens, prompting questions on apps like Ring about the weather's severity.

According to the City of Fairview Park, tornado sirens are regularly tested on the first Saturday of every month at noon.

While there is a tornado threat on Saturday, it remains south and east of Cleveland with a five-to-10% chance of an isolated tornado, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Most areas in Northeast Ohio will see drenching downpours and gusts of 40+ mph. Some will see gusts up to 60 mph, which can lead to power outages and downed trees.

