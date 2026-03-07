Forecast: Tornado threat with severe storms this afternoon

CLEVELAND — Today's forecast is essentially a page taken out of an early summer weather playbook, not March 7. Temperatures started in the 60s this morning, with near-record warmth expected by noon. Then, all eyes turn to severe storms developing on top of the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has introduced an elevated threat for a tornado or two from I-71 points east. While officially a "five-to-10% chance," that basically means an isolated tornado threat. Otherwise, most areas, especially east of I-71 will see drenching downpours and 40+ mph gusts. Some will see 60 mph gusts that can lead to power outages and downed trees.

Timing is 10 am to 4 pm, from west to east. For more details, see this article: https://www.news5cleveland.com/weather/weather-news/growing-weekend-severe-storm-threat-for-northeast-ohio

We then cool down and dry out on Sunday, before more warmth and rain chances return, especially by the middle of the new work week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Scattered showers. Few storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Warm again. | High: 75º

Sunday: Mostly dry. Cooler. | High: 57º

Monday: Drier. Partly Sunny. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Showers possible late. Warmer Again. | High: 70º

Wednesday: Showers and few storms. Warm. | High: 60º

Tuesday: Much colder. Isolated flakes. | High: 40º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter