Did you see it? Meteor sighted flying across Northeast Ohio

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Did you see a bright light in the evening sky Thursday night? According to the American Meteor Society, it was actually a fireball meteor! It was very bright and fragments were reported, but there was no sound heard during this event. A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor that generally has the same magnitude as the planet, Venus!

It was reported shortly after 7 p.m. eastern standard time near Eastlake. But this meteor was not only seen in Ohio but Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ontario, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. As of Friday morning, it has been reported to the AMS by nearly 700 people! If you saw it; you can report it here:

This meteor could have been associated with the tail end of the Leonid Meteor shower, or an early beginning of the Geminids shower, which will peak in Mid-December.

