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EF-1 tornado confirmed in Geauga County

Peak winds reached about 100 mph
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Geauga County
Power of 5
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Geauga County
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An EF-1 tornado was the second confirmed tornado by the National Weather Service after a severe storm passed through Northeast Ohio on Tuesday.

According to NWS, the tornado touched down in Geauga County during the storm between 5:49 and 5:51 p.m.

It happened near Fullertown between Watt and Sperry roads, traveling 1.53 miles with a maximum width of 120 yards.

The estimated wind speed reached about 100 mph.

Power of 5 Meteorologists Katie McGraw and Phil Sakal were live as the warning for this tornado came in:

The first tornado to touch down during Tuesday's storm was confirmed by the NWS on Wednesday afternoon.

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Wayne County

RELATED: EF-0 tornado confirmed in Wayne County

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