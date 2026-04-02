EF-1 tornado confirmed in Geauga County

An EF-1 tornado was the second confirmed tornado by the National Weather Service after a severe storm passed through Northeast Ohio on Tuesday.

According to NWS, the tornado touched down in Geauga County during the storm between 5:49 and 5:51 p.m.

It happened near Fullertown between Watt and Sperry roads, traveling 1.53 miles with a maximum width of 120 yards.

The estimated wind speed reached about 100 mph.

TORNADO CONFIRMED: A second tornado has been confirmed after Tuesday's severe storms in Geauga County from 5:49 to 5:51 pm near Fullertown between Watt and Sperry Roads. It was an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 100 mph. pic.twitter.com/6WK0hudiYM — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) April 2, 2026

Power of 5 Meteorologists Katie McGraw and Phil Sakal were live as the warning for this tornado came in:

The first tornado to touch down during Tuesday's storm was confirmed by the NWS on Wednesday afternoon.

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Wayne County

RELATED: EF-0 tornado confirmed in Wayne County

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