TRACKING STORMS: Damaging storms are possible on Tuesday. Timing & main threats...

CLEVELAND — The whiplash weather continues this week. Wild temperature swings with waves of rain and storms are likely throughout the entire week.

The focus of this article is the storm potential on Tuesday and into Wednesday. I will break down everything you need to know, including timing and the main threats we will be monitoring on Tuesday.

SET UP: We are in the warm sector on Tuesday with VERY warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We will be flirting with the 80s! Breezy southwest winds could gust over 35 mph on Tuesday.

A cold front will drop south by Tuesday night. Showers and storms are expected ahead of the front. Temperatures will crash early Wednesday as the cold front rolls through NEO.

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SEVERE POTENTIAL: The entire Power of 5 viewing area is at risk for severe storms on Tuesday. However, there is a better chance of damaging storms in the northern half of our viewing area.

This is a level 2 out of 5 and means a few storms could become strong or severe with damaging winds and isolated large hail. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero. Heavy rain is also expected.

Communities that receive repeated rounds of heavy rain could end up with localized flooding.

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TIMING: A few t-showers are possible Tuesday morning, but the better chance for widespread storms holds off until later in the day.

During the afternoon, a couple of strong storms could impact our northernmost communities (especially in the primary snowbelt), but storms should increase in coverage by Tuesday evening and night. A line of storms will start in our northern communities and gradually move south as the cold front rolls through.

On Wednesday, we should expect on-and-off rounds of chilly rain, which could be heavy at times, all day.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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When all is said and done, by the end of Wednesday, 0.5 - 1.5 inches of rain will fall, with isolated higher amounts over 2 inches. Since the worst of the storms is expected after the sun goes down, it could lower our threat of damaging storms. It is important to still be weather aware and be sure to still have a way to get weather alerts overnight.

If and when storms become severe, the Power of 5 Weather Team will keep you alert in a variety of ways, including on-air, on social media and online. You can come back to this article for the latest information as well.

WILD TEMPERATURE SWINGS: Tuesday will be summer-like with highs flirting near 80 degrees! But as this stormy cold front moves through on Wednesday, temperatures will drop again.

High temperatures will occur early on Wednesday. At midnight, Cleveland will be around 60 degrees, but by sunrise, temperatures will have fallen into the upper 30s with not much of a rebound all day.

The warmth will linger the longest in our southern communities. After a chilly Wednesday, temperatures will soar again by the end of the week. The three images below show the temperatures on Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

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