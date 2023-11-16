Explaining why the wind chill matters and how it is calculated

If you pay attention to the weather during the cold months of the year, you have probably heard meteorologists mention the wind chill temperature. But does the wind chill temperature even matter?

The short answer is yes, it does matter, but let me explain why. The wind chill temperature is taking into account the cold air + the wind speed and is based on how much heat is lost from exposed skin while it's windy and cold. The faster the wind, the more heat is drawn from the body, which lowers the skin temperature and, ultimately, the internal body temperature. This can become dangerous.

When arctic air rolls into Northeast Ohio along with brisk winds, dangerously cold wind chill values can result. People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite and can be killed by hypothermia in a matter of minutes. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it. Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet.

You can protect yourself by adding more and more layers the colder it gets and by covering all exposed skin, including your face.

Wind Chill Temperature is defined only for temperatures at or below 50°F and wind speeds above 3 mph. Below is a chart from the National Weather Service for the wind chill temperature index. It is a useful formula for calculating the dangers from winter winds and freezing temperatures. The colors also show us how long it takes to get frostbite with certain conditions.

