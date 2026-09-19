Fall into something delicious this weekend at the Elyria Apple Festival

ELYRIA, Ohio — This weekend marks the 46th annual Elyria Apple Festival, and it is apple-solutely the place to be!

Highlights include fruity and mouth-watering treats, live entertainment, and fun for all ages! There's apple cider and apple cider donuts from Grobe Fruit Farm, caramel apples, fair food, epic fried ice cream, and countless other food trucks! You certainly will not leave the festival hungry.

Meteorologist Katie McGraw enjoyed all the fun on Friday, but bushels of fun will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the festival starts at 11:00 AM with Apple Baking (entries need to be in by 10:30 AM). At 12:30 PM, the princess pageant begins! From 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM, you can find the Kids Zone behind City Hall. Will Cherry will perform between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM, and Rumours will perform from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

On Sunday, the festival hours are from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The car show kicks off at 9:00 AM and continues until 1:00 PM. At 12:30 PM, you can check out Elyria City Schools Apple Art. Pie eating is from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM. Entertainment includes Patrios Symphonic Band from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM and Yellow Delicious from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Keep in mind rain, which could be heavy at times, is possible this weekend. For more on your apple picking forecast, click here.

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