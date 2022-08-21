Flash Flood Warning for Lorain County on Sunday night

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Lorain County until 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night according to the National Weather Service.

Precautions that can be taken include avoiding flooded road ways and being aware of your surroundings.

