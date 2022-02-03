Flood Advisory for ice jams issued for Erie and Lorain counties

LORAIN, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for an ice jam of local rivers in Erie and Lorain counties.

The advisory is in effect for Lorain and Erie counties until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Minor flooding in low-lying areas near Vermilion River, Mill Hollow and Bacon Woods Park is possible.

Gauge reports indicated an ice jam. Minor flooding is ongoing near the advisory area.

Due to flooding of the Vermilion River, Lorain County Metroparks has closed the Mill Hollow section of the Vermilion River Reservation. Bacon Woods and the sledding hill remain open.

