Flood Watch in place for Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A Flood Watch has been issued for Tuscarawas County.
The watch is in place until 8 a.m.
Flooding could happen due to excessive rainfall.
Rivers, creeks, streams and other low-laying areas are prone to flooding.
