Flood Watch in place for Tuscarawas County

Posted at 12:05 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 12:05:48-04

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio  — A Flood Watch has been issued for Tuscarawas County.

The watch is in place until 8 a.m.

Flooding could happen due to excessive rainfall.

Rivers, creeks, streams and other low-laying areas are prone to flooding.

