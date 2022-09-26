Flood Watches issued for multiple counties ahead of several days of wet weather

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches and special weather statements for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio as on-and-off showers and storms are expected to continue to bring hefty rainfall totals to the area.

Flood watches are in effect until Wednesday morning for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties. According to the National Weather Service, flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible for portions of Northeast Ohio, including Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake through late Tuesday night.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas, the NWS states.

Periods of heavy lake effect rain will occur Monday night through late Tuesday night, with rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches expected. Higher totals are possible where rain bands persist the longest. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore.

The NWS warns that those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

