Forecast: Another bright, sunshiny day

CLEVELAND — If you liked Wednesday, you will love Thursday! More bright sunshine is on the way with high temperatures between 80 & 85 degrees.

Lower and middle/upper 80s return for Friday. Look for a cloud/sun mix to start your weekend. Humidity will still remain lower. And we are dry Friday evening for outdoor patios and high school football!

More heat and some humidity returns for Saturday. We should be able to stay dry until a cold front approaches Saturday night. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s.

I cant rule out a few thundershowers for Sunday as the front slowly pulls away.

And a few rain showers could linger into Monday for the Air Show in Cleveland with highs near 80 degrees.

What To Expect:

Dry & sunny for Thursday

Filtered sun but hotter Friday

Humidity builds back for Saturday

Weekend looks very warm & (mainly) dry!



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Still sunny with low humidity.| High: 81º

Friday: Warm & Sunny.| High: 87º

Saturday: Warmer. Muggy. Still (mainly) dry.| High: 88º

Sunday: Mild temps. More clouds with a few thunderstorms.| High: 82º

LABOR DAY Monday: A few t-storms.| High: 80º

