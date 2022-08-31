Forecast: Super sunny & warm with tolerable humidity

CLEVELAND — Get ready for TONS OF SUN today. We're staying bright, warm and DRY to help get outside for games, gardening and yard work. It will be a bit breezy but still warm with highs near 80º.

We'll keep it mainly cloud free and super nice until the weekend. The humidity comes back this weekend with heat indexes near 90º and slightly better rain chances.

What To Expect:

Sunshine for Wednesday

Temps near the norm Wed & Thu

Heat builds back Friday and into the weekend

Weekend looks very warm & (mainly) dry!



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Even brighter and more comfortable | High: 80º

Thursday: Still sunny with low humidity.| High: 79º

Friday: Warm & Sunny.| High: 85º

Saturday: Warmer. Muggy. Still (mainly) dry.| High: 87º

Sunday: Mild temps. More clouds and a SLIM rain chance.| High: 83º

Monday: Rain possible.| High: 80º

