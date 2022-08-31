Forecast: Super sunny & warm with tolerable humidity

CLEVELAND — Get ready for TONS OF SUN today. We're staying bright, warm and DRY to help get outside for games, gardening and yard work. It will be a bit breezy but still warm with highs near 80º.
We'll keep it mainly cloud free and super nice until the weekend. The humidity comes back this weekend with heat indexes near 90º and slightly better rain chances.
What To Expect:
- Sunshine for Wednesday
- Temps near the norm Wed & Thu
- Heat builds back Friday and into the weekend
- Weekend looks very warm & (mainly) dry!
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Even brighter and more comfortable | High: 80º
Thursday: Still sunny with low humidity.| High: 79º
Friday: Warm & Sunny.| High: 85º
Saturday: Warmer. Muggy. Still (mainly) dry.| High: 87º
Sunday: Mild temps. More clouds and a SLIM rain chance.| High: 83º
Monday: Rain possible.| High: 80º
