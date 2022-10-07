Freeze Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Watch for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.

The watch is in place from 2-10 a.m. for the following counties:



Huron County.

Ashland County.

Richland County.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s.

Frost conditions could kill plants.

