Freeze Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Watch for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.
The watch is in place from 2-10 a.m. for the following counties:
- Huron County.
- Ashland County.
- Richland County.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s.
Frost conditions could kill plants.
