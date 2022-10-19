Freeze Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Watch for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday.
The watch is in place from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. on Thursday for the following counties:
- Tuscarawas County.
- Cuyahoga County.
- Summit County.
- Richland County.
- Erie County.
- Stark County.
- Ashtabula County.
- Geauga County.
Subfreezing temperatures are possible in these counties.
Frost conditions could kill crops and plants.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter