Freeze Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Watch for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday.

The watch is in place from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. on Thursday for the following counties:



Tuscarawas County.

Cuyahoga County.

Summit County.

Richland County.

Erie County.

Stark County.

Ashtabula County.

Geauga County.

Subfreezing temperatures are possible in these counties.

Frost conditions could kill crops and plants.

