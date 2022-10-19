Watch Now
Freeze Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday

File image of ice.
Posted at 8:05 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 08:05:14-04

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio  — The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Watch for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday.

The watch is in place from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. on Thursday for the following counties:

  • Tuscarawas County.
  • Cuyahoga County.
  • Summit County.
  • Richland County.
  • Erie County.
  • Stark County.
  • Ashtabula County.
  • Geauga County.

Subfreezing temperatures are possible in these counties.

Frost conditions could kill crops and plants.

