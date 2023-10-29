Freeze Watch issued for two Northeast Ohio counties Monday night, Tuesday morning

Two Northeast Ohio Counties are under a Freeze Watch, according to the National Weather Service.

Cuyahoga County will be under this watch from 10 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tuscarawas County will be under this watch from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Those in affected counties should take precautionary measures such as covering plants or bringing them indoors and preventing freezing or possible bursting of outdoor water pipes by wrapping, draining or allowing them to drip slowly.

Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

