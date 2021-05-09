Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for multiple counties in the area.

The following counties are under a Frost Advisory from 2 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday:



Erie

Summit

Stark

Cuyahoga

Temperatures as low as 36 degrees will result in frost which could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Residents in Erie, Summit, Cuyahoga and Stark counties should take precautionary steps to protect their plants from the cold.

