Gusty winds breaking off ice shelf from Lake Erie, causing dangerous ice conditions

We see it every year—ice taking over Lake Erie. Enough ice coverage for people, snowmobiles and eventually cars and trucks.

That doesn't mean is totally safe, though. Mother Nature can throw some curveballs any time she wants and that's exactly what happened over the weekend.

Lake Erie was at over 90% ice coverage but the gusty south winds still broke the shelf off from Ohio's north coast. Anyone out on the ice broke off with it.

This isn't the first time it's happened this winter and it won't be the last.

News 5 Cleveland.

Chunks of ice are breaking away and moving away from the shore causing people to get stranded. These conditions will continue through Monday

Make sure you're staying safe by checking with the Power of 5 Meteorologists before venturing out.

RELATED: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rush to rescue 18 stuck on Lake Erie ice

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter