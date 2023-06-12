Heads up! It could be dangerous on Lake Erie Monday

Monday is not a great beach day, for many reasons!
Most notably, there is a high risk of rip currents until 8 p.m. Strong winds and larger waves can cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should stay out of the water because currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake. The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for Monday until 8 p.m.
It is breezy this morning following an area of low pressure and a cold front. Winds are currently out of the NW at 15-25 mph. This is making it choppy on the lake. A small craft advisory is in effect until 8 a.m., but waves will still be about one-three feet high this afternoon.
Additionally, it is going to be colder today! Sunday's high temperature in Cleveland was 84 degrees. On Monday, highs will get stuck in the 60s - so it will be about 20 degrees cooler than one day ago! The lake temperature is also in the 60s.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter