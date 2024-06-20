Watch Now
Heat Advisory extended to Saturday

As our Power of 5 Weather team expected, the National Weather Service in Cleveland has extended the Heat Advisory through Saturday.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Jun 20, 2024

Heat is one thing, but when you add the humidity, it really impacts the body differently.

We've felt it all week: highs in the 90s, heat index readings in the triple digits.

That won't break until after Sunday's storms.

Relief is ahead, but only brief relief because, after all, it is now officially summer.

