Heat Advisory issued for Erie, Huron counties Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Wednesday for Erie and Huron counties.

The advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

Heat Index values of up to 102 degrees are expected.

The NWS says hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illness to occur.

Be prepared:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in air-conditioned rooms

Check on relatives and neighborhoods

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911," the NWS said.

