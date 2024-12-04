Here it comes, more advisories issued ahead of next round of snowfall

After getting a one day break from snowfall, east side counties are preparing for the next round of lake effect snow.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for the following counties from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday:



Lake County.

Cuyahoga County.

Geauga County.

Summit County.

Portage County.

Ashtabula County.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the following counties from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday.

Lorain County.

Medina County.

Lake effect snow sets back up after an initial one to three inches by Thursday morning. Meteorologist Trent Magill expects an ADDITIONAL two to six inches of snow where the squalls persist. Total snow numbers could be as high as 10 inches in the warning areas and closer to 4 inches in the advisory counties.

In addition to the snow, winds could gust over 40mph near the lakeshore.

Blowing snow will impact your Thursday morning and evening commute.

Be prepared for slippery roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

State of Emergency

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency for four Northeast Ohio counties impacted by heavy snowfall over the past few days.

RELATED: DeWine declares State of Emergency for Northeast Ohio counties hit with heavy snow

The state of emergency covers Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties because of the snow accumulations that these areas have already received and the anticipated severe weather for the remainder of the week.

Lakeside High School

The roof at Lakeside High School in Ashtabula collapsed due to the weight of this week's heavy snow.

The district will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the inclement weather, but Lakeside High School will remain closed indefinitely.

Lakeside HS looking for in-person learning options after roof collapse

RELATED: Lakeside HS looking for in-person learning options after roof collapse

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter