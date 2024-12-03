DeWine declares State of Emergency for Northeast Ohio counties hit with heavy snow

CLEVELAND — Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency for four Northeast Ohio counties impacted by heavy snowfall over the past few days.

The state of emergency covers Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties because of the snow accumulations that these areas have already received and the anticipated severe weather for the remainder of the week.

High winds and hazardous road conditions are expected as a Clipper that passes quickly through the area is followed by more lake-effect snow.

"In addition to the support the state has already provided, we anticipate that more state resources will be necessary as the week progresses," DeWine said in a statement. "This proclamation readies our state agencies to assist the impacted counties without delay."

Since the start of the snowfall, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been cleaning up roadways. Crews from other counties that have not been hit will come to assist, DeWine said.

