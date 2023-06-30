Here's what you can expect weatherwise for the Fourth of July

It's summer in Cleveland, and now that the smoke is clearing, it's time to start thinking about fireworks!

The weekend leading up to the Fourth of July will be active. Damaging storms are possible on both Saturday and Sunday. The bulk of the activity should settle early next week, though. Then the heat build.

We're right around the norm for this time of year on Independence Day with increasing humidity. That means we can't rule out a storm, but most of the day should be dry and bright. Make plans to get outside!

And if you're looking for a place to view fireworks on the Fourth of July, you can check out our full list of locations by CLICKING HERE.

