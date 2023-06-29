Watch Now
How the Canadian wildfire smoke is impacting Northeast Ohio on Thursday

The Air Quality Advisory alert for Northeast Ohio has been extended to Thursday due to continuing smoke from wildfires in Canada entering the area, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency said.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 08:25:12-04

The smoky, hazy sky from the Canadian wildfires is sticking around on Thursday. It won't be nearly as bad as it was in Cleveland on Wednesday but even worse farther inland.

Wind overnight pushed the smoke south, so cities like Akron and Canton have a worse air quality level than Cleveland.

The levels in Cleveland have moved down from a "very unhealthy" rate to an "unhealthy" rate. Meanwhile Canton has increased from "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy."

Cleveland's Air Quality Level was at 153 on Thursday morning, compared to the nearly 300 it was on Wednesday morning. Canton is over 250 and could rise even more.

Throughout the day, Cleveland could drop into the "slightly unhealthy" range. We're monitoring reading closely and will continue to keep you updated.

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is still advising people to stay inside.

