How to find a celestial trifecta in the night sky!

CLEVELAND — While the weather is quiet, there are some cool things to check out in the night sky, including a trifecta conjunction early on Friday morning!

According to NASA, just before sunrise on Sept. 19, you can look east and find the crescent Moon that will be setting in the sky, and you'll notice something unique!

The Moon will be nestled up right next to both Venus and Regulus (which always makes me think of Sirius's brother for my fellow Harry Potter fans). Regulus is one of the brightest stars in the night sky and also lies within the constellation Leo.

This trio is part of a conjunction, which simply means that they look close together in the sky (even if they’re actually far apart in space).

Some bonus skygazing content includes Saturn and Jupiter. Saturn continues to shine brightly to the west in the morning and to the east in the evenings, while Jupiter will also be easily found in the eastern morning sky, but it is not a part of the conjunction.

News 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter