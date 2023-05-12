How will the weather impact Mother's Day Plans?

Happy Mother's Day Weekend! There is a chance for a few showers this weekend. Let's discuss when they are most likely, potential impacts to plans, and expected rainfall totals across Northeast Ohio.

FRIDAY: Clouds have been increasing since Friday morning. Regardless of the extra clouds, it is very warm with temperatures in the low 80s and upper 70s. We can credit both of those changes to a warm front that is moving toward the Buckeye State. Scattered showers will be possible this afternoon and evening.

wews

It is worth noting the best chance to see rain, and heavier rain, is in our southern and western communities. The warm front will get hung up to our SW instead of lifting farther north. Plan for light spotty showers this evening for the Guardians game this evening, but it looks to be light. It will also stay mild overnight thanks to the increase of clouds. Plan for the upper 50s and low 60s.

wews

For other communities, you can get an idea about the timing and coverage of showers with the images of Futurecast below.

wews

wews

wews

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to build in on Saturday. High equals dry. There is still a cold front to our north that will be moving south early on Saturday. This means temperatures will be dropping this weekend by a few degrees. With a drying atmosphere, the chance for showers and more notably the coverage of showers on Saturday has continued to decrease in comparison to the forecast a few days ago.

Plan for showers Saturday morning but those showers will be fading from north to south by the afternoon. We should even see a decrease in clouds with filtered sunshine for some communities Saturday afternoon (especially farther north). Therefore, the temperature forecast has also been bumped up a few degrees. Plan for temps in the 70s with a slight breeze out of the north.

wews

wews

MOTHER'S DAY: We should see plenty of dry time to celebrate our moms or mother figures on Sunday! Some sunshine looks possible, but thanks to that cold front, temperatures will be cooler and a bit below average. Highs are expected to be in the mid-60s. The rain chance is not zero on Sunday, but it is most likely in our western communities and during the late afternoon/evening.

wews

RAIN TOTALS: As mentioned above, the best chance for rain with the most substantial rainfall totals, will be in our southern communities and our western communities. You can see that illustrated well in the image below. There will be wide ranges of rainfall amounts. Some communities could stay completely dry over the next three days, but a few spots could end up with 0.5 - 1 inch of rain. The more north and east you live, the less rain you should receive.

wews

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter