A foot of rain on Kelleys Island as flood alerts persist through Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Over a foot of rain has fallen on Kelleys Island since Sunday night as much of Northeast Ohio remains under some type of flood watch, warning or advisory.

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On Sunday, rain swept through Northeast Ohio. According to Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill, Kelleys Island received a staggering 13.1 inches of rain between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. on Monday.

Overnight, Kelleys Island police said they received calls from two people stating that their basements were flooded. At this time, it is unclear how much other damage the island has experienced. The fire chief has advised callers to turn the power off. West Lakeshore Drive is closed because of water on the road.

Zoey Leonard, director of the Chamber of Commerce for Kelleys Island, told Good Morning Cleveland anchor, Mike Brookbank, "Many locals are under 12-plus inches of water. Even septic water. My parents personally rebuilt after the storms three years ago and are flooded again."

Cindy Leonard Flooded basement on Kelleys Island

Not done yet

We'll be tracking rain all day. Heavy rain. The low pressure responsible for the rain is a slow mover. That means these storms will be slow movers. Elevating that flood threat even more.

Cleveland weather

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