Flash flood threat elevated today with a few more thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — The rain overnight across Kelleys Island has been intense. The flooding has filled a few basements and closed down some of the main roads. The rain isn't over, either.

We'll be tracking rain all day. Heavy rain. The low pressure responsible for the rain is a slow mover. That means these storms will be slow movers. Elevating that flood threat even more.

We'll dry out tonight. Plan on a mostly dry Tuesday with only an isolated afternoon t-shower. Quite the improvement. Temps won't be rebounding quite yet either. Tuesday, again, is in the upper 70s. Muggy but tolerable!

In midweek, we bring the middle 80s back. More seasonable heat.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: A few more storms with an elevated flood threat. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Isolated thunder but still more seasonable. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 84º

Thursday: T'storm possible. Warmer & humid. | High: 86º

Friday: Few storms. Warm & muggy. | High: 83º

Saturday: Drier. Partly cloudy & warm. | High: 85º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter