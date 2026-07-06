Flash flood threat elevated today with a few more thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — The rain overnight across Kelleys Island has been intense. The flooding has filled a few basements and closed down some of the main roads. The rain isn't over, either.
We'll be tracking rain all day. Heavy rain. The low pressure responsible for the rain is a slow mover. That means these storms will be slow movers. Elevating that flood threat even more.
We'll dry out tonight. Plan on a mostly dry Tuesday with only an isolated afternoon t-shower. Quite the improvement. Temps won't be rebounding quite yet either. Tuesday, again, is in the upper 70s. Muggy but tolerable!
In midweek, we bring the middle 80s back. More seasonable heat.
DAILY FORECAST:
Monday: A few more storms with an elevated flood threat. | High: 78º
Tuesday: Isolated thunder but still more seasonable. | High: 79º
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 84º
Thursday: T'storm possible. Warmer & humid. | High: 86º
Friday: Few storms. Warm & muggy. | High: 83º
Saturday: Drier. Partly cloudy & warm. | High: 85º
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