Lake effect snow coming tonight; plan on accumulation and 2-3 inches in Geauga, Ashtabula counties

CLEVELAND — This morning's rain is only the first step. The rain is shutting down midday and temperatures will stay low as we shift our focus toward tonight's snow.
Winter Weather Advisories are already in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake and lakeshore Ashtabula counties, and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for inland Ashtabula and Geauga counties.
Where squalls set up and persist long enough, plan on accumulating snow — possibly shovel-able snow in the Storm Watch areas.
Either way, roads could be slick in the primary Snowbelt on Friday morning.
