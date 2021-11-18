Lake effect snow coming tonight; plan on accumulation and 2-3 inches in Geauga, Ashtabula counties

CLEVELAND — This morning's rain is only the first step. The rain is shutting down midday and temperatures will stay low as we shift our focus toward tonight's snow.

Winter Weather Advisories are already in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake and lakeshore Ashtabula counties, and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for inland Ashtabula and Geauga counties.

Trent Magill | News 5 Counties where a Winter Storm Watch or Advisory are in effect Thursday.

Where squalls set up and persist long enough, plan on accumulating snow — possibly shovel-able snow in the Storm Watch areas.

Trent Magill | News 5 A look at where to expect snow Thursday night and Friday.

Either way, roads could be slick in the primary Snowbelt on Friday morning.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter