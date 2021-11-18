Watch
Lake effect snow coming tonight; plan on accumulation and 2-3 inches in Geauga, Ashtabula counties

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 9:46 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 09:46:42-05

CLEVELAND — This morning's rain is only the first step. The rain is shutting down midday and temperatures will stay low as we shift our focus toward tonight's snow.

Winter Weather Advisories are already in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake and lakeshore Ashtabula counties, and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for inland Ashtabula and Geauga counties.

Counties where a Winter Storm Watch or Advisory are in effect Thursday.

Where squalls set up and persist long enough, plan on accumulating snow — possibly shovel-able snow in the Storm Watch areas.

A look at where to expect snow Thursday night and Friday.

Either way, roads could be slick in the primary Snowbelt on Friday morning.

