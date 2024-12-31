Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for several counties across Northeast Ohio New Year's Day

The New Year will kick off with snow for the lakeshore counties in Northeast Ohio, with some areas expected to get up to 14 inches of accumulation.

The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning from 7 a.m Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday for the following counties:



Cuyahoga

Lake

Geauga

Ashtabula

Two to five inches of snow is expected in Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties, with eight to 14 inches in Geauga County. Wind gusts could reach speeds of up to 35 mph.

Snow squalls could make travel dangerous, so make sure to take it slow and be safe driving.

Be prepared for power outages, as high winds and snow could cause damage to trees and power lines.

If you must drive, make sure to have a winter storm kit in your vehicle consisting of the following items: Booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also, take water and a first aid kit, the NWS said.

Radar

Power outages

Traffic impacts

