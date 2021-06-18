LIVE UPDATES: Enhanced risk of thunderstorms remains Friday night

CLEVELAND — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Friday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has part of our viewing area outlined in an enhanced risk for severe storms Friday.

The severity potential greatly depends on how quickly the atmosphere can destabilize behind the first round of morning showers that moved through mid-to-late morning on Friday, according to Power of 5 Meteorologist Mark Johnson. High humidity will continue to flow north into the area during the day. If the sun comes out quickly during the afternoon and we bump our temps up into the middle 80s, then we are in for a wild evening ride.

If clouds hang on and temps stay lower, the threat diminishes. That said, the atmospheric dynamics are there for thunderstorms capable of producing 50 to 70 mph winds, large hail to 1.5" in diameter and, yes, even a brief tornado, Johnson said. Heavy rains of 2 inches or more Friday evening and overnight could prompt a few flash flood warnings.

Thunderstorms will continue mainly south of the lakeshore counties Friday night.

Scattered storms are again possible on Saturday. A couple of storms could contain highs winds and small hail. Highs in the lower 80s.

Power outages

FirstEnergy reported thousands of power outages across Northeast Ohio, mostly in Wayne County this afternoon. Find outages in your city here.

Warnings

There are currently no active alerts, but the second round of storms Friday afternoon may bring watches and warnings to the area. Here's an easy way to think of the difference between a watch and a warning:

News 5 If we have all the ingredients needed later today - a watch will be issued. A warning will be issued once the cookies are done/severe storms develop.

Storm footage from this morning

Pretty good light show happening over the lake⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4F4JQSdugY — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) June 18, 2021

