LOOK UP: How to find International Space Station Tonight!

Northeast Ohio is in for a treat tonight! The International Space Station will be making a long duration and high altitude pass Wednesday night!

WEWS

WHERE AND WHEN TO LOOK:

The International Space Station will appear in the southwestern part of the sky at 10 degrees. It will move toward the east-northeast and will set below the horizon in the east-northeast part of the sky at 10 degrees above the horizon. The ISS will be visible tonight at 10:18 pm and for 7 minutes! The max height will be 77 degrees above the horizon, so it will be high in the sky.

WEWS

HOW TO FIND IT:

The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is ninety degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees. The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane. It travels at about 17,500 mph!!

WEWS

CONDITIONS FOR VIEWING:

The weather will be good for spotting the ISS! The sun will set around 9 p.m., so this passing will occur about an hour after after the sun goes down. It will be partly cloudy across the area and temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

WEWS

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter