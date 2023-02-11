Watch Now
LOOK UP! You can find several planets in the evening sky this month!

When and where to look to find Jupiter and Venus this weekend (and the rest of the month)!
Clearer skies creating the ideal moment to break out your telescope to some planets.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Feb 11, 2023
Calling all skywatchers!! There are a few planets you can find in the evening sky during February!

WHEN AND WHERE TO LOOK:
If you head outside an hour or so after sundown and look to the west, you'll be able to find the two brightest planets in the sky, Jupiter and Venus! Saturday evening should be a good evening with mostly clear to partly skies. Just grab the coat! It will be chilly outside.

Jupiter and Venus will also appear closer together each evening. By Feb. 22, the crescent Moon sits just a degree apart from Jupiter, with Venus hanging beneath them. The two planets then continue to get closer in the sky over the following week, culminating in a close conjunction on March 1.

Another nice pairing takes place on Feb. 27, when the Moon and Mars will appear less than a degree apart. You'll find them high in the southwest after sunset.

