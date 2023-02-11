LOOK UP! You can find several planets in the evening sky this month!

Calling all skywatchers!! There are a few planets you can find in the evening sky during February!

WHEN AND WHERE TO LOOK:

If you head outside an hour or so after sundown and look to the west, you'll be able to find the two brightest planets in the sky, Jupiter and Venus! Saturday evening should be a good evening with mostly clear to partly skies. Just grab the coat! It will be chilly outside.

wews

Jupiter and Venus will also appear closer together each evening. By Feb. 22, the crescent Moon sits just a degree apart from Jupiter, with Venus hanging beneath them. The two planets then continue to get closer in the sky over the following week, culminating in a close conjunction on March 1.

wews

Another nice pairing takes place on Feb. 27, when the Moon and Mars will appear less than a degree apart. You'll find them high in the southwest after sunset.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter