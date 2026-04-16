Multiple Solon police cruisers damaged in hail storm

Wednesday night's hailstorm impacted most of Northeast Ohio, including Solon, where multiple police cruisers were damaged.

WEWS Solon police cruiser damaged

"It started like any storm. Kind of saw like a pretty large cloud coming in. It started like a typical thunderstorm. We heard the rumbling. I was actually arriving from one assignment and going home for the day and decided to sit tight and that's when the hail started and I realized I wouldn't be able to run into the building for, the safer bet is to get out of the weather before it happens and I realized that wasn't going to happen and it was the largest hail I've seen in my 49 years," Lt. William Vajdich said.

According to the department, 19 of the 30 cruisers sustained some damage from the hail.

WEWS Solon police cruiser

The cruisers are still drivable, the department says.

WEWS Solon police cruiser

It is unknown how much it will cost the department to fix the damage.

WEWS Solon Police Cruiser

Vajdich said no one was injured.

The Solon Police Department wasn't the only one that experienced damage from the hail.

LOOK: Golf ball sized hail damages numerous cars in Cuyahoga County

RELATED: LOOK: Golf ball-sized hail damages numerous cars in Cuyahoga County

In Bedford, an apartment complex awning blew off, along with downed trees and flooding.

Fifteen minutes down the road in Solon, there were lots of damaged vehicles.

Jacob Maher posted a video to social media showing the damage to his Tesla's glass roof.

"My entire Tesla roof was so close to shattering all over me," Maher said. "My entire mirror just broke off. At least just the cover part. But my whole windshield is broke."

He told News 5 he was sitting in a fast-food drive-thru line when the storm rolled through.

Maher said he also watched another driver's back window shatter on his way home.

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