LOOK: Golf ball sized hail damages numerous cars in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Golf ball-sized hail swept through Cuyahoga County Wednesday night, shattering several windshields and damaging homes.

We drove through Solon and Bedford for a few hours.

In Bedford, there was an apartment complex awning that blew off, as well as downed trees and flooding.

Fifteen minutes down the road in Solon, lots of damaged vehicles could be seen.

Jacob Maher posted a video to social media showing the damage to his Tesla's glass roof.

"My entire Tesla roof was so close to shattering all over me," Maher said. "My entire mirror just broke off. At least just the cover part. But my whole windshield is broke."

He told News 5 he was sitting in a fast-food drive-thru line when the storm rolled through.

Maher said he also watched another driver's back window shatter on his way home.

Denim Whitted said they were driving home in Oakwood when the rain pushed through.

"I felt like I was in a tornado. As soon as I back in, all my dogs came out the garage. I'm chasing all three dogs, and then I go in the house. Then I'm trying to make a workout video. As soon as I pull out my equipment, the lights start shaking, so I'm like, 'Oh, what's going on?' Lights start shaking and all the power turned off. It just started hitting the house hard. Like I mean, it sounds like gunshots in every single point in the house, and then it sounds like it's a plate moving or something. Like the whole house is shaking," Whitted said.

When they came back outside to check on the car, the windshield was cracked, so was a taillight, and the side mirror cover was destroyed.

"I was cussing up a storm. I really was. I called my mom mad. It sounded like I was mad at her but I wasn't like it was bad," Whitted said.

Their house also took a beating.

Pieces of the home's siding were scattered throughout the driveway.

"It's all throughout the neighborhood, but we got the worst side of the house right now. It's all tore up. Power is out. Some people's power is on, but ours is still out," Whitted said.

As we were talking with Whitted around 8:45 p.m., their power flickered back on.

"I've been here for 22 years. I've never seen nothing like this," they said. "I'm blessed my car is still movable. I can still drive it and I'm still getting it fixed. Pay for your insurance."

Luckily, no one we talked to on Wednesday was hurt.