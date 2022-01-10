Watch
Near whiteout conditions reported along Lake/Ashtabula County line

Posted at 12:40 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 12:40:15-05

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Lake effect snow is causing near whiteout conditions at the Ashtabula/Lake County line Monday, to Matt Bruning, a spokesperson for ODOT.

Conditions can change quickly with the lake effect snow bands expected Monday. The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties from 7 a.m on Monday until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph on the I-90 Lake Effect Corridor.

Motorists are asked to reduce their speed while traveling through Lake County.

RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory issued as accumulating snow returns to Northeast Ohio

