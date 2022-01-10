Near whiteout conditions reported along Lake/Ashtabula County line

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Lake effect snow is causing near whiteout conditions at the Ashtabula/Lake County line Monday, to Matt Bruning, a spokesperson for ODOT.
Conditions can change quickly with the lake effect snow bands expected Monday. The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties from 7 a.m on Monday until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph on the I-90 Lake Effect Corridor.
Motorists are asked to reduce their speed while traveling through Lake County.
LAKE COUNTY: The speed limit has been reduced on the I-90 Lake Effect Corridor. Please reduce your speed if traveling through the area. You can see real-time updates here: https://t.co/q5ON8S4lP1 pic.twitter.com/ae8GxmYuNH— Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 10, 2022
RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory issued as accumulating snow returns to Northeast Ohio
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter